Midterm Elections: Balance of Power

NEW YORK—It may be one of the most consequential midterm election in decades.

With the balance of power in the hands of the voters in both state and national races. it will come down to party strategy and voters getting to the polls.

New Yorkers may think their state is the most progressive in the country, but that title was relinquished when the republicans took control of the state senate.

The 2018 midterm election can change all that.

"I think we have learned to doubt polls because they have been so consistently wrong in recent years. But if you look at the generic ballot, democrats are leading by double digits," political analyst, Morgan Pehme, said.

Republicans have held a majority in the state Senate since the 1970s, with a brief interruption in 2009 and 2010, when Democrats gained the majority.

Along with looking in a shift in the state senate to a democratic majority, the state Democratic party strategy is to target vulnerable republican seats.

Two Congressional districts that are tossups:

District 19, where Republican Incumbent John Faso is running against Democrat Anthony Delgado.

And, Congressional District 22 with Republican Incumbent Claudia Tenney facing Democratic challenger Anthony Brindisi.

"Because the majority of both houses are in play, people see the importance of Congress in our lives on many different levels. If we want to fund the rest of the Second Avenue subway, it matters a lot who is the party in power," Pehme said.

We are just three weeks away from the midterm election.

In the next couple of weeks, we will be looking at some of the battleground districts, the pulse in the boroughs, and reaching younger voters.

Remember your vote counts Tuesday, November 6th.