Man sought in possible attempted luring of young girls in Newark: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are investing a possible attempted child luring in Newark.

A 10-year-old girl and her two friends were walking near Spruce Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were approached by a vehicle, the victim’s mother told police.

The male driver attempted to convince the girls to enter his car, police said.

When they fled, the man drove away, heading west on Spruce Street, according to police.

The man is described to be in his 20s and was last seen driving an older model 4-door, tan-colored sedan with a dent in the front passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All calls will remain anonymous and confidential.