Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian in Queens: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Thursday.

Authorities received a call shortly before 6 a.m. about a pedestrian struck along Rockaway Boulevard and 103rd Street in Ozone Park.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the vehicle in the vicinity of the intersection, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene, said police. Police have not released a description of the vehicle.