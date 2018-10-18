Harlem residents, city leader calls for community center to be repaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Council member Alicka Ampry-Samuel, Chair of the New York City Council’s Public Housing Committee, asked PIX11 for help fixing a Harlem community center she said is falling apart.

Leona Shoemaker, the Tenant Association president of Kings Towers in Harlem, says it needs to be fixed right away.

“We’ve got to make it happen. A child will get hurt,” said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says the community center, the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers Community Center, is part of the ten building development of the Kings Towers.

Shoemaker says ceilings are falling apart, electrical outlets need to be fixed, doors are broken, there is no heat, and there are rodents.

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says they have been working on a plan to fix these problems since August, and will have all repairs complete by Thursday.

