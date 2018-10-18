Great places for New Yorkers to peep at the fall leaves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking at the vibrant colors of the changing leaves has always been a pretty traditional activity on the east coast. However, it's become a hip thing to do. There's even a fancy, new name for it--leaf peeping. And if you're looking to check out some of the best views, check out these picks from BudgetTravel.com:

FALL FOLIAGE ESCAPES FROM NYC

Harriman State Park, Rockland, NY: We love Harriman State Park, which stretches across Rockland and Orange counties, making it convenient for New Yorkers and New Jersey residents alike. This time of year it is hands-down one of the most gorgeous places to drink in those autumn colors, with 31 lakes and reservoirs, 200 miles of hiking trails, two beaches, two campgrounds, and a laid-back vibe that makes you feel that you have truly escaped from the city.

Lake Minnewaska State Park, New Paltz, NY: A little farther upstate, about 90 minutes from the city, Lake Minnewaska actually makes you feel that you have taken a trip out west, with granite peaks, and stunning vistas you may not associate with upstate New York. you can take an easy hike around Lake Minnewaska, or spend most of the day hiking deeper into the park and enjoying the fall colors. But to save time for dinner in New Paltz, with its barbecue, vegan specialties, and a wide array of comfort food.

Adirondack State Park: You will have to set aside a weekend or longer to visit Adirondack State Park, a few hours’ drive upstate, but you will be rewarded with mountain peaks, pristine lakes, and endless miles of rivers and streams for paddling canoes and kayaks. It is also one of the only state parks that is home to actual communities, including the town of Saranac lake, Lake Placid, and other cool towns with amazing food, museums, galleries, and friendly locals.

Western Connecticut: You don’t have to travel all the way to Vermont or New Hampshire to see classic New England fall foliage. Western Connecticut is home to Litchfield Hills and charming communities such as West Cornwall with its covered bridges, gorgeous Kent Falls State Park, and small towns where traditional New England architecture rubs elbows with gorgeous autumn colors and great restaurants. Visit nearby Mohawk Mountain for stunning views and outdoor activities.