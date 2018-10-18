Child struck by vehicle in New Jersey, police say

LINDEN, N.J. — A child was hit by a vehicle in New Jersey Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities received a call about a person hit along West 16th Street and South Wood Avenue in Linden shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers arrived to take the injured child to the hospital, said police.

Injuries were not immediately made available.

Multiple vehicles were seen at the location. Police did not clarify if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

