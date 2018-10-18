Bundle up! Coldest weather of the season is felt across the tri-state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The unusually warm start to fall is over. High pressure ushers in unseasonably cold temperatures to the tri-state area Thursday, prompting freeze warnings in parts of New York and New Jersey.

The coldest airmass of the season moved in Wednesday night, causing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s in interior locations, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front prompted a freeze warning to be issued overnight for parts of the Hudson River Valley from the Poughkeepsie area northward into the Capital District and for southern Litchfield. The warning was also issued overnight for parts of New Jersey, including western Passaic, Orange and Putnam counties. The freeze warning is expected to against go into effect overnight Friday.

East of the freeze warning, a frost advisory is expected from 3 to 9 a.m. Friday for eastern Passaic, western Bergen, western Essex, western Union,

Rockland, and parts of Suffolk.

Similar advisories have not been issued for New York City, but the area is still experiencing the coldest weather of the season so far, with a high of only 48 degrees in the forecast — far below average highs in the low 60s.

Overnight, the city will dip to a low of 42 degrees, and the suburbs will drop to the low 30s.

Chilly weather will continue through the week, though highs will begin to rebound. Friday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will center itself over the region, bringing temperatures closer to normal with a high of 58 in the city and upper 50s in the suburbs.

There is a chance of showers Saturday as a cold front works its way into the area from the west, but highs will inch up to about 60 degrees in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Another Canadian air mass moves into the region Sunday, causing partly cloudy skies and a brisk feel. Highs will only hit 50 degrees in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.