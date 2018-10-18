2 men in white van sought for possible attempted luring of young girl in Clifton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON, N.J. — Authorities are investigating an attempted luring of a young girl in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was in the backyard of her Clifton home when a man approached her from the driveway area of the residence at about 3:10 p.m., police said.

He told the girl he was there to “deliver a package” and requested she “come get it” from him, according to cops.

The girl retreated into her home and contacted police, said authorities.

Police say the individual who approached the girl was sitting in the front passenger seat in the van and is described to be in his 40s, about 5-feet-5-inches, with a thin build and dark, curly, short hair.

The driver of the van is described to be a male in his 50s.

The reported vehicle appears to be a commercial van with black graffiti painted on the rear portion of the driver’s side. The first character of the license plate was reported as being “X,” which typically coincides with commercially registered vehicles in New Jersey.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the occupants or whereabouts of the van, should contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center @ 973-470-5911 or the Clifton Police Juvenile Bureau at 973-470-5882.