Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

14-year-old faces life in prison for allegedly killing teen at Brooklyn basketball court: DA

Posted 2:17 PM, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:21PM, October 18, 2018

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 14-year-old faces life in prison for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy dead at a basketball court in Brooklyn, the Kings County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Oluwadurotimi Oyebola, left, was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 2018. Aaron Nathaniel, right, has been arrested and charged with his murder. (Family/ police)

Aaron Nathaniel has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the DA. If convicted of the top count, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

The boy allegedly admitted to investigators that he shot and killed Oluwadurotimi Oyebola, also known as Timi, at Chester Playground on Sept. 21.

The 16-year-old victim was not his intended target, Nathaniel allegedly told investigators.

Related Story
Police bust alleged gunman in teen’s Brooklyn basketball court death

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the DA plans to seek justice for Oyebola and his loved ones.

“This tragic shooting claimed the life of a promising teenager with a bright future and endangered the lives of many others. Senseless gun violence like this is destroying too many lives, including, in this case, the young defendant who allegedly fired the gun,” Gonzalez said.

Nathaniel was apprehended on Oct. 3. Other evidence in the case against him includes video surveillance of the shooting, the DA said.

Oyebola’s family said he was playing basketball with friends after school, passing time until a church prayer meeting, when he was killed.

Related stories