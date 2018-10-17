Queens woman scares off man she spotted climbing her balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASPETH, Queens — A 24-year-old woman had just gotten home from work when she spotted a man climb up onto the second floor balcony of the Maspeth home.

“All I could think was 'I don’t want him coming in here to hurt me or my mother,'” the woman said.

She banged on the window and startled the man, who fell from the balcony and ran way. It was around 2 a.m. Tuesday and the woman thought her eyes were playing tricks on her at first.

“He had big shoulders and arms," she said.

Police released a sketch of the man. They've asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).