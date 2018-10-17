Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Person falls onto tracks, prompting temporary train delays

Posted 11:00 AM, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, October 17, 2018

MANHATTAN — A person fell onto the train tracks in Manhattan, prompting service changes on several train lines earlier Wednesday morning.

The person fell onto the tracks at the 66th Street – Lincoln Center stop shortly before 10 a.m., causing trains to be temporarily held in stations, the MTA tweeted.

The person was helped off the tracks by a witness, police sources said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately made available.

Northbound 1 trains were temporarily running express from Times Square-42nd Street to 72nd Street, but as of 11:09 a.m., service has since resumed to normal.