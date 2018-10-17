Person falls onto tracks, prompting temporary train delays

MANHATTAN — A person fell onto the train tracks in Manhattan, prompting service changes on several train lines earlier Wednesday morning.

The person fell onto the tracks at the 66th Street – Lincoln Center stop shortly before 10 a.m., causing trains to be temporarily held in stations, the MTA tweeted.

Update: Northbound 1 trains are running express from Times Sq-42 St to 72 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 17, 2018

The person was helped off the tracks by a witness, police sources said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately made available.

Northbound 1 trains were temporarily running express from Times Square-42nd Street to 72nd Street, but as of 11:09 a.m., service has since resumed to normal.