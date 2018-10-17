NYC Comptroller proposes to drop LIRR, Metro-North fares in NYC to $2.75

NEW YORK – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer has unveiled a plan to relieve overcrowding on subways and buses and cut the commute for many customers.

Stringer called on the MTA to lower the cost of all commuter rail fares to the Metrocard fare of $2.75 and allow free transfers between rails, subways and buses within the five boroughs.

According to the proposal, commute times for customers would be cut in half, expanding mass transit in 31 neighborhoods in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn, offering another option to about 1.4 million residents.

The plan is expected to improve job access, extend the reach of the transit system and relieve overcrowding on the subway at the fraction of the cost of new station and tunnel construction.

“New York City’s transit system is in crisis. While commuter rail tracks carve through the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, working New Yorkers are stuck behind an unacceptable pay wall, forced to pay an exorbitant amount or spend extra hours stuck on overcrowded subways and buses,” said Comptroller Stringer.

“New Yorkers shouldn’t be held hostage by the MTA to get home to their families, and they shouldn’t have to spend extra hours crammed on the subway and bus to make ends meet. Affordable Metro-North and LIRR service would give New Yorkers more time with their family and friends, cut congestion on our streets and in our subways, and expand economic accessibility for hundreds of thousands of people. The MTA should stand clear of the doors, not hold service from the straphangers who need it most.”

According to studies, about 84 percent of the city’s net employment growth and 73 percent of its residential growth came from residents in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn between 2000 to 2017.

Stringer argues that large fares have limited the use of commuter rail stations, leaving trains with a significant amount of space and that trains skip over city stations nearly 80 percent of the time during the morning rush, leading commuters to spend hours longer on buses and subways to get around.

The proposal would cost an estimate $50 million per year, which Stringer noted is a fraction of the $7 billion it cost to open four new stations along Second Avenue and Hudson Yards.