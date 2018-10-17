Man’s eye socket fractured in attack at Ray’s Pizza in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man’s eye socket was fractured when he was punched at Ray’s Pizza in the Bronx, police said.

The attacker approached the 59-year-old victim on Oct. 6 and yelled “anti-white statements,” an NYPD spokesperson said. When the victim tried to leave, the attacker blocked his way, then punched the man in the face.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and a torn retina.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He has facial hair and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatpants and a waist length jacket. The man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).