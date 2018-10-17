Man taken into custody for Long Island robberies: police

SELDEN, N.Y. – Police arrested a man wanted for a robbery and an attempted robbery on Long Island earlier this month.

Devon Tyme Jr., 25, was taken into custody in front of his house along Ann Street in Selden Tuesday night, said police.

Tyme allegedly robbed a Sunoco gas station on Route 112 at gunpoint on Oct. 7.

Later that week, police said Tyme entered a Speedway convenience store on Patchogue Road and displayed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash.

When they employee refused to comply, Tyme fled, said cops.

Tyme faces charges of first-degree robbery and attempted robbery.