Freeze warning, watch issued as cold weather dwells in tri-state area

NEW YORK — A freeze warning will go into effect in parts of upstate New York as a weak front will approach the tri-state area, bringing a reinforcing shot of cool air to the region.

The freeze warning is in effect for the Hudson River Valley from the Poughkeepsie area through the Capital District, including the Saratoga and Glenn Falls areas and for Washington and southern Litchfield counties from midnight Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be reach freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A freeze watch is also in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday in parts of Connecticut and northern suburbs of New York where residents could see temperatures in the lower 30s.

Impacted areas include northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex, northern New London, Western Passaic, Orange and Putnam counties.

High pressure moving into the region from Canada will cause temperatures to struggle to reach the 50-degree mark for much of New York City and New Jersey.

By the weekend, clouds will increase as a western front approaches, bringing the city and suburbs temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.