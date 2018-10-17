Freeze warning issued in parts of NY, NJ

After a very warm start to autumn, Mother Nature is catching up in a hurry. The first shot of cold air from the north is taking a plunge across the Northeastern US. Freeze Warnings have been issued across Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley with temperatures expected to drop to at or below freezing for the first time this season. Closer to the city, while temperatures are not expected to be that cold, it will be the first time the thermometer will drop into the 30s since April.

Overnight, the areas to the north will have a few light sprinkles as the chilly air mass enter the region. Temperatures could be cold enough for snow showers to develop, especially across the Catskills. Closer to the coast, skies will be clearing out late as temperatures drop into the upper 30s. While that may be cold already, winds will be gusting from the northwest as around 25-35 mph at times and that will make it feel more like the lower 30s by daybreak Thursday morning.

The sun will be out Thursday, but it will do little to warm up the region. The winds will persist from the northwest keeping temperatures from possibly reaching 50 during the afternoon. The winds will start to back off, but it will still feel more like the low to mid 40s as the day progresses.

Eventually the winds will finally ease off Thursday night into Friday as high pressure slides across the region. Winds will shift southwesterly allowing for quick warming trend. Skies will be sunny to close out the week and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 50s to around 60 during the afternoon.

Temperatures could climb further into the mid to upper 60s and Saturday, but a cold front will cross bringing the risk of scattered showers.

Unfortunately, the warming trend will stop suddenly and temperatures will take another swing downward for the latter half of the weekend. The winds will pick up once again from the north and temperatures will only be able to climb back to around 50 on Sunday.

We remain dry early next week, but temperatures will continue to meander between the mid 50s to lower 60s during this period.