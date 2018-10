Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — The driver of a firetruck is in serious condition after a crash in Brooklyn.

Several other firefighters were injured in the crash at East New York Avenue and St. Marks Avenue.

No civilians were injured in the crash.

The firetruck was headed own East New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it slammed into a row of parked cars and sent a few of them flying.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.