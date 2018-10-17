Confirmed measles cases in Rockland County grows to 7

NEW YORK — There are now seven confirmed measles cases in Rockland County, including two infected within the county, health officials said Wednesday.

The seven sick people include five who traveled to and from Israel, and two who came down with the illness after coming into contact with someone infected with measles. It is not known where the point of contact occurred in those two secondary cases.

In addition, there are eight more suspected measles cases that have yet to be verified.

“As we see the number of cases grow, the potential for further exposure increases as well,” health officials said Wednesday.

Measles was first detected in Rockland County a week and a half ago.

The five sickened people who traveled to and from Israel were part of three separate groups, officials said Wednesday.

The first person known to have measles may have exposed others to the virus at multiple locations, including Newark airport. That person arrived had arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on a flight from Tel Aviv on Sept. 28. People in the airport that day between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 19.

An infected traveler who visited locations throughout New York and New Jersey between Oct. 4 and 11 also may have exposed others to the disease.

Health officials did not confirm if these travelers are the same person, or separate cases.

Rockland County residents and those traveling to and from the area are urged to lookout for symptoms, but also check their immunization records and get vaccinated.

“Measles is a very serious disease, and we are looking to limit the spread,” health officials said.

When asked if there are places people should avoid, a health official said, “truth is … I think those in Rockland should really look at their immune status.”

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Click here for more information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles.

Health experts update the public: