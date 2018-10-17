6 children diagnosed with measles in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Six children below the age of 5 were diagnosed with measles in Brooklyn, health officials said Wednesday.

The initial case started after a child traveled from Israel, where a large outbreak is occurring, to Brooklyn.

Five of the children were not vaccinated.

“Although measles is preventable, too many families are choosing to not vaccinate or delay vaccination, putting their children and other children at risk” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “It is also important to make sure the entire family is protected before traveling internationally, because outbreaks of measles are occurring in Israel and throughout Europe. If your child develops a fever and rash, contact their health care provider and keep your children home from school or daycare.”

There are also 11 confirmed measles cases in Rockland County.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

For more information, visit http://www.nyc.gov/health and search for “measles.”