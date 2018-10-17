24-year-old woman followed home, sexually assaulted in Maplewood, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- An entire community is on edge after a 24-year-old woman was followed on foot by a man who forced his way inside her Maplewood, NJ home and then sexually assaulted her, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are not releasing specific details of the assault other than to say all Maplewood residents should be on alert and urging people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

The Maplewood Police Department promising stepped up patrol while the investigation is underway.

The town has yet to release a description of the suspect, who is still on the loose, but are actively looking at surveillance videos near the scene to see if the perpetrator was caught on tape prior or after the attack.