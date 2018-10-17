2 sought in robbery at Bronx cell phone store: police

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a cell phone store in the Bronx.

Two unidentified men entered the MetroPCS store on East 198th Street in Jerome Park on Monday at about 7:45 p.m. and approached the store employee, said police.

As the employee was counting money from the cash register, one of the men displayed a box cutter, went behind the counter and took about $500 in cash, said cops.

The second suspected robber removed an iPhone SE from the counter, said police.

The employee was not injured, said police.

The first individual is described as a male, about 25 years old, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a yellow owl on the chest, a black ski mask and red sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male with a slim build and was last seen wearing a gray Adidas sweater, black jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).