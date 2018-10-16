Second unprovoked attack in 48 hours on Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows 18-year-old Shervy Taylor chasing the victim, a 26-year-old Orthodox Jewish man dressed in traditional garment, across Empire Boulevard with a tree branch.

The victim runs into a cleaner's store where three men helped chase down the attacker.

Arol Webley, Mendy Junik, and his father, who owns the store were hailed as heroes at a press conference today.

Public advocate Letitia James and other community members gathered together at Empire Blvd and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights, the site of this unprovoked attack, the second against an Orthodox Jewish man within 48 hours in Brooklyn.

“These individual acts of hate have no place in our community,” James said.

So far this year, there have been 12 anti-semitic assaults in New York State.

On Sunday, a 62-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was beaten by a livery cab driver in another unprovoked attack only four miles away in Borough Park.