Overcrowding at Montefiore Hospital has led to patients being treated in hallways: nurses

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Members of the New York State Nurses Association are demanding Montefiore Hospital officials do something about the overcrowding issue.

Nurses, community leaders and patients are set to gather outside of Montefiore's Westchester Square Medical Center on Seddon Street Tuesday morning to demand Montefiore Hospitals change the way patients are treated. Nurses say patients are often left in the hallways on stretchers, sometimes for days at a time.

"Relegation recipients of Medicaid to cramped and crowded hallways-teeming with sick patients, many of them with infections-creates an environment conducive to more illness, not less," said Ritchie Torres, Bronx council member who is expected to be at the rally.

Any complaints are asked to be directed to the Department of Investigation's hotline: 646-481-8892