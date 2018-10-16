NJ voters turn out in force ahead of Tuesday night registration deadline

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County is seeing a spike in the number of people registering to vote ahead of next month’s midterms. Tuesday is the last day you can register to vote or change your address before the November election.

“Today is a very busy day,” said Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin. “I would say it’s the busiest midterm election for voter registrations that we have had.”

So far there’s been an uptick of at least 20,000 people who have registered to vote in Essex.

All county buildings and many municipal buildings are staying open until 9 p.m. to accept voter registration forms.

Many also came into the county building in Essex to cast their vote early.

“Given the current state of the country and not having a huge turnout in the last major election I thought it was a responsibility to come out and vote and make sure my vote counts,” said one voter.

Your registration form must be handed in Tuesday or postmarked by Tuesday to be counted. All you need to register is the last four digits of your social security number or your driver’s license.

Election Day is Nov. 6.