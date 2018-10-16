Nanuet High School in Rockland County resumes classes after police investigate bomb threat

NANUET, N.Y. — A school in Rockland County has resumed classes after being evacuated early Tuesday as police investigated a bomb threat.

Students at Nanuet High School, located on Church Street, were redirected to the middle school during the investigation, the Clarkson Police Department said in a statement.

The school also posted an alert on their official website, alerting students, staff and faculty at the time.

Officials conducted a building-wide search to “ensure the school is safe,” Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh said in a statement.

How the threat was made or by whom was not immediately known.

Police later said nothing was found and classes have resumed.