Nanuet High School in Rockland County resumes classes after police investigate bomb threat

Posted 9:14 AM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, October 16, 2018

NANUET, N.Y. — A school in Rockland County has resumed classes after being evacuated early Tuesday as police investigated a bomb threat.

Students at Nanuet High School, located on Church Street, were redirected to the middle school during the investigation, the Clarkson Police Department said in a statement.

The school also posted an alert on their official website, alerting students, staff and faculty at the time.

Nanuet Union Free School District issued the following alert on their website.

Officials conducted a building-wide search to “ensure the school is safe,” Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh said in a statement.

How the threat was made or by whom was not immediately known.

Police later said nothing was found and classes have resumed.