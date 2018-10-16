Man sought for questioning after invasion of retired cop’s Brooklyn home, sex assault of wife: sources

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Images were given to PIX11 by sources Tuesday showing a man sought for questioning about an armed robbery in Brooklyn where police said a woman was sexually assaulted and her husband – a retired NYPD lieutenant — was slashed in the face.

Tyrique Rushing, 20, has been identified as the person wanted for questioning in the Oct. 7th incident. Two images were given to PIX11 on Tuesday by sources, one with wearing glasses.

Rushing was identified more than a week after police said a suspect had been spotted on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored shirt with the word “dreamville” written on it. It is not clear yet if Rushing is that suspect.

Last week, two people were arrested in connection to the incident. Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, are charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

The home invaders broke into the Madison Place home around 5:30 a.m. Sunday Oct. 7, an NYPD spokesperson said at the time.

They struck a 72-year-old retired lieutenant in the head and slashed his face with a box cutter, police said.

The retired lieutenant’s wife was the victim of a “criminal sexual act,” police said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The armed robbers allegedly stole a 2012 blue Honda Civic.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).