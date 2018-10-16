We sat down with "Halloween" lead actress Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green to talk about the new movie, and the "wounded warrior's" revenge. "Halloween" is in theaters on Oct. 19.
Jamie Lee Curtis on her revenge in upcoming ‘Halloween’ movie
