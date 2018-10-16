Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Jamie Lee Curtis on her revenge in upcoming ‘Halloween’ movie

Posted 2:15 PM, October 16, 2018

We sat down with "Halloween" lead actress Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green to talk about the new movie, and the "wounded warrior's" revenge. "Halloween" is in theaters on Oct. 19.