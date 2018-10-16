Garfield High School in NJ closed as police investigate threat

GARFIELD, New Jersey — A New Jersey school will be closed Tuesday as police investigate a threat, officials said Monday.

Garfield High School informed parents and students on Twitter Monday night that the school will be closed “due to a threat that is currently being investigated by Garfield Police.”

Boilermakers: due to a threat that is currently being investigated by Garfield Police, GHS will be closed tomorrow,Tuesday,10/16. All other Garfield schools will be open. — Garfield High School (@Principal_GHS) October 16, 2018

Officials did not specify the nature of the threat and how it was made.

The Garfield district previously received violent threats in March. Students and staff were placed on lockdown after officials found a note in the hallway, prompting a response from Bergen County SWAT team as well as neighboring police departments.

Later that month, a 12-year-old middle school student was charged after allegedly posting on social media that there would be a shooting at the school.

In January of 2016, Garfield High School was placed on lockdown as officials investigated threats of a mass shooting and bomb.

The Garfield school district holds seven elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, serving nearly 5,000 students, according to the district’s website.

Officials noted that all other Garfield schools will remain open.