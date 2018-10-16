Does Boston have the best pizzeria? Let’s see what New Yorkers have to say about travel website reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pizza is powerful.

New Yorkers may debate the exact location of the best slice in the city. But they will almost certainly agree that the best slice of pizza is in the city of New York.

Somewhere.

Maybe it's the New York water, the family and neighborhood traditions, or the love that goes into the process.

TripAdvisor published a news release that detailed data from "millions" of recent posts and reviews to the travel website.

It says the best pizzeria is Regina Pizzeria in Boston's Little Italy. Bleeker Street Pizza in Greenwich Village was demoted to number two.

At Johnny's Pizzeria along 5th Avenue in Sunset Park Brooklyn, neighbors and hungry folks debated the survey's methodology.

"They're full of beans," says Brooklyn neighbor Cliff Moller. He's lived across from Johnny's for decades.

There's no disagreement that New York is home to many famous and popular pizzerias.

The Museum of Pizza opened this weekend at a pop-up location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Kareem Rahma, who helped found the immersive pizza experience on Wythe Avenue, called pizza a diplomatic and personal experience.