Brrrr! Increasingly cold weather settles into tri-state area

NEW YORK -- Just last week, we were sweating through sticky tropical air and temperatures pushing 80, a hot pattern that had persisted since July.

That's all over now.

A major pattern change favoring unseasonably cool air has settled in, and may be sticking around at least through the end of the month. Over the next few days, a series of reinforcing shots of cold air will make it feel much more like late November, even early December at times.

Temperatures will remain near or below normal for the foreseeable future. Highs in the city this time of year should be in the low to mid 60s, with lows around 50.

High pressure building in from Canada is bringing us that much more autumnal feel to the area.

Today will feature sunny skies, with brisk northwest winds. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 49 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a touch milder as a front will approach from the west. The high temperature will in the low 60s. But that's as warm as it gets for a while.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and noticeably cooler as a reinforcing shot of cold air works its way into the area. Western parts of the area like Orange County could even see some rain or snow showers overnight, with no accumulation expected. The high temperature will be only in the upper 40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and continued unseasonably cool, with highs only in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front comes through. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, brisk and cool as northwest winds will bring more Canadian air over the area. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.