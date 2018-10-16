Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

NJ boy reported missing; may be found at libraries or parks: police

Posted 1:53 PM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:55PM, October 16, 2018

HACKENTTSTOWN, N.J. — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to police who said his possible destinations include libraries and parks.

Wyatt P. Pharo was reported missing on Oct. 16, 2018, according to Hackettstown police. (Hackettstown Police Department)

Wyatt P. Pharo was last seen Tuesday around 9:08 a.m., the Hackettstown Police Department stated on Facebook.

Circumstances surrounding Pharo’s disappearance were not revealed, but police said his possible destinations include parks, libraries and Quickchecks.

Pharo is 4 feet, 11 inches tall; weights about 64 pounds; and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.