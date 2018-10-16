NJ boy reported missing; may be found at libraries or parks: police

HACKENTTSTOWN, N.J. — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to police who said his possible destinations include libraries and parks.

Wyatt P. Pharo was last seen Tuesday around 9:08 a.m., the Hackettstown Police Department stated on Facebook.

Circumstances surrounding Pharo’s disappearance were not revealed, but police said his possible destinations include parks, libraries and Quickchecks.

Pharo is 4 feet, 11 inches tall; weights about 64 pounds; and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.