THE CARNEY AWARDS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH PIX11 IN NEW YORK

HOSTED BY PATTON OSWALT & HONORING JOE MORTON, JESSICA WALTER, JOE PANTOLIANO, M. EMMET WALSH, JAMES CROMWELL & BRUCE GREENWOOD ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW HONORS OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS IN CHARACTER ACTING

IN MEMORY OF BELOVED CHARACTER ACTOR ART CARNEY TO AIR ON NOVEMBER 24

NEW YORK, NY (October 15, 2018) – The Carney Awards announced a broadcast partnership with PIX11 in New York, the home of The Honeymooners for past 60 years. The Carney Awards, named for the late, great Oscar and six-time Emmy Award-winning actor Art Carney, star of The Honeymooners, recognize outstanding achievements in character acting and will honor Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano, M. Emmet Walsh, James Cromwell and Bruce Greenwood. Comedian Patton Oswalt will host the evening’s program which will be recorded at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, October 28, 2018. The 2-hour telecast will air on PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, on Saturday, November 24, 2018 (8:00 PM – 10:00 PM). PIX11 will air a special marathon of The Honeymooners leading into The Carney Awards broadcast, starting at 6:00 PM.

Now in its fourth year, The Carney Awards were created by Elvis Duran Group CEO David Katz, his brother Jim Katz, an Emmy Award winning producer, and Brian Carney, actor/voice-over artist and Art’s son. The Carney Awards is a joint production between The Elvis Duran Group and Radcliffe Road Pictures. National radio personality Elvis Duran, the Katz brothers and Carney are executive producers.

“PIX11 has been the home of The Honeymooners for 60 years and we are thrilled to now bring viewers The Carney Awards, honoring the work of character actors like Art Carney,“ said Chris Wayland, VP/GM, PIX11.

“We jumped at the chance to partner with PIX11 for The Carney Awards. They are, and have been, such an iconic TV destination, as has The Honeymooners for over half a century, “ said Elvis Duran. “I have no doubt, everyone who has loved watching Art Carney and The Honeymooners, will enjoy watching our tribute to the great character actors of Hollywood.”

Past honorees include William H. Macy, Wendie Malick, William Fichtner, Richard Kind, Xander Berkeley, Gary Cole, Stephen Tobolowsky, Dan Hedaya, Conchata Ferrell, Steve Buscemi, Bob Balaban, Michael Ealy, Bruce McGill, David Paymer, CCH Pounder and Jonathan Banks.

About The Elvis Duran Group

The Elvis Duran Group is an entertainment company focused on creating content for numerous platforms including radio, television, theater, film, live events and digital. Based in New York City, Katz and top-rated national radio personality Elvis Duran launched the privately held company in 2007. Duran hosts Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the most listened to Top 40 morning show in the U.S.

ABOUT PIX11

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. Since 1999 PIX11 has also been the broadcast station of the New York Mets. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news and on Twitter and Instagram at @pix11news. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.