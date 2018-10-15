Off-duty police officer killed in Linden crash with tractor-trailer: police

LINDEN, New Jersey — An off-duty police officer was killed in a car crash with a tractor-trailer in Linden Sunday night, officials said.

The officer, identified as Giovanni Esposito, was driving on Route 1 and Wildcat Way when his car rear-ended the trailer, police said.

Esposito was an officer with Hillside Police after joining the department less than a year ago in Nov. 2017.

“Officer Esposito loved his job and was a warm and friendly person who was well-liked by all who knew him,” Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said in a statement. “He prided himself on serving the community of Hillside with diligence and compassion.”

The crash is being investigated by the Linden Police Department.