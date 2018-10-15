NYC goes entire weekend with no shootings for 1st time in decades

NEW YORK — There were no shootings in New York City on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, which makes this the first weekend in decades without reported shootings, officials said Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio attributed it to the NYPD’s strategy, training and continual push to get better. Shooting incidents citywide have dropped this year as compared to last year.

“Isn’t that amazing? You know, when you think about the history we came from and the challenges that had to be overcome by this NYPD, it’s absolutely extraordinary,” de Blasio said at an NYPD graduation ceremony. “But I want to emphasize, a city of 8.6 million people – not a single shooting for three days.”

There were 600 shootings across all five boroughs so far this year as of Oct. 7.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called the shooting free weekend “something all New Yorkers can be proud of.”