SUNNYSIDE, Queens – A man is likely to survive after he was shot in the face and stabbed in the torso in Queens early Monday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. on 49th Street and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in the Sunnyside section of Queens.

The victim was transported to the hospital for surgery, the NYPD said.

Police did not immediately release suspect information. The investigation remains ongoing.