Long Island teen suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety reported missing for a month

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island — Police are looking for a Lake Ronkonkoma teen who suffers from PTSD, depression and anxiety and has been missing since September.

Emily Higgins, 17, was last seen at the Sequoia Charter School, located on Waverly Avenue in Holtsville on Sept. 13. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue t-shirt and white sneakers.

Higgins is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. She has green eyes, brown hair, a pierced nose and multiple piercings in her ears.

Police said Higgins was reportedly seen in Manhattan on Sept. 15 and could be in the Bronx or Staten Island.

The Silver Alert program allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing, Suffolk County said.

Anyone with information on Higgins’ is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or 911.