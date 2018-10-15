Known MS-13 gang members wanted for stabbing of Queens teen: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are looking for two ‘known’ MS-13 gang members who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in Queens in August, the NYPD said.

The alleged members, identified as Dani Cruz, 25, and Maxwell Martinez, 24, are accused of knifing the teen victim in the chest on Aug. 31 on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue in Jamaica.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. It was not immediately clear if it was a victim was targeted or if the attack was random.

Long Island has seen extensive MS-13 violence in recent years—the gang has been blamed for at least 25 killings since January 2016.

In August, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced $8.35 million in funding to deter young people from joining gangs.

The investment includes $3.7 million for youth job training, $2.4 million in after-school activities and $2.25 million to the Family and Children’s Association.

“The violence and terror that MS-13 has inflicted on our communities will not be tolerated, and by protecting and educating New York’s children, we are taking action to drive out these monstrous criminals,” Cuomo said.

“The launch of this comprehensive plan builds on our investments to stomp out gang recruitment while engaging young men and women in our efforts to eliminate MS-13 from New York once and for all.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cruz and Martinez is asked to contact NYPD Det. Norcott at 718-657-8220.