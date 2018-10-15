Hiring holiday help: Tips for those looking for seasonal employment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Too many jobs and not enough workers. The unemployment rate is lower than it's been since the 1960s, and now retailers are going the extra mile to lure seasonal workers.

From offering paid vacations, employee discounts, gift card incentives and paid vacation, seasonal workers might find more benefits this year and in years past.

With the extra leverage, workers should consider asking for the following:

Negotiate higher pay

Request paid vacation

Ask about signing bonuses

Employee discount extensions

Below are some of the companies looking to hire: