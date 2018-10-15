Loaded gun found in backpack at Brooklyn school; teen flees: police

BROOKLYN — A 14-year-old fled after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his backpack as he went through metal detectors at a high school in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said.

The teen was entering W. H. Maxwell Career & Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue, bordering Cypress Hills and East New York, around 10:25 a.m. when the incident occurred, said officials with Local 237, a union representing New York City government agencies.

Metal detectors alerted officials to a .25-caliber firearm located in the 14-year-old boy’s book bag, union representatives said.

The gun was loaded, according to police.

The teen allegedly fled as the bag was scanned.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie with a Nike logo and black do-rag.