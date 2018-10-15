FDNY firefighter survives 30-foot fall battling fire at marijuana grow house; man in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx— A 38-year-old firefighter is now in stable condition, with serious injuries after the 12-year veteran of the FDNY fell from a ladder overnight.

The incident happened while he battled a fire that broke out inside of a third floor apartment on Mayflower Avenue in Pelham Bay in the Bronx, fire officials said.

Police are now investigating if a marijuana grow house found inside was the cause of the fire. The NYPD found marijuana plants, along with the lighting to heat them, on the third floor.

Officer arrested Luis Roman, 50, in connection with the fire. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of marijuana. Roman lives on the floor where the fire broke out.

“I'm surprised because this is a very quiet neighborhood and it's something I never expected,” said neighbor Sylvia Rodriguez.

But another neighbor says he’s seen suspicious activity in front of that home.

“Why are people are waiting there for 30 minutes?” said neighbor Mohammad Rahman.

In all, two firefighters were hurt.

The blaze was reminiscent of the deadly September 2016 fire at another grow house in the Bronx, where Deputy Chief Michael Fahy was killed by falling debris after an explosion.

Two men, believed to be behind the grow house operation, were charged in his death.

Police are actively investigating this grow house operation, but it’s unclear if anyone would face charges in relation to the injuries both FDNY firefighters endured.