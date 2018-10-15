Disturbing videos show rats that are ‘big as dogs’ taking over Bronx NYCHA building; baby boy is bitten, mom says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX —Families who live at the Claremont Consolidated Houses in the Bronx say unusually large rats are invading their apartments.

“I can’t sleep at night. I don’t sleep. I’m so traumatized,” said Veronica Martinez, a resident.

Asia Clemente said her 1-year-old son, Daniel, was bitten by a rat. Her three children at one point were forced to hide in a corner because they were so terrified of the rats. Clemente says she has demanded a transfer to housing where she doesn't have to cope with rodents run amok.

She is still waiting.

“I would tell the mayor, 'Do better,'" Clemente said. "I pay my rent. We deserve to live like human beings."

Families say the rat problem got worse after the basement garbage compactor was allegedly shut down.

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, a Democrat who represents the Bronx's 16th Council District, is angry, saying the videos of giant rats scurrying on countertops and sinks made her skin crawl.

“I think the mayor, the acting chair and the general manager should all come to the Bronx,” she said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said that residents should not be living in such conditions.

“Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current infestation by eliminating rodent access to the building and the apartments, which will also keep future rodents away. We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation."