Disturbing videos show unusually large rats taking over Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Some Bronx families who live at the the Claremont Consolidated Houses say unusually large rats are invading their apartments.

“I can’t sleep at night. I don’t sleep. I’m so traumatized,” said Veronica Martinez.

Asia Clemente says her 1-year-old son Daniel was bitten by a rat. The children at one point hid in a corner because they were terrified by the rats. Clemente says she demanded a transfer.

She is still waiting.

“I would tell the mayor 'do better,'" Clemente said. "I pay my rent. We deserve to live like human beings."

Families here say it’s gotten worse after the basement garbage compactor was allegedly shut down.

Councilmember Vanessa Gibson is angry.

“I think the mayor, the acting chair and the general manager should all come to the Bronx,” she said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said, “Our residents should not have to live in these conditions. Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current infestation by eliminating rodent access to the building and the apartments, which will also keep future rodents away. We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation."