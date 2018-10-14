Woman robbed, attacked with bottle in the Bronx: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of attacking a woman with a bottle during a robbery in the Bronx.

On Oct. 6, an unidentified man approached the 68-year-old victima in the vicinity of White Plains Road and Lydig Avenue in Morris Park at about 5:20 a.m., said cops.

He allegedly grabbed her and demanded money.

The man then struck the victim about six times with a bottle and took her Galaxy cellphone, a debit card and $5, said police.

She was taken to the hospital for cuts on her head and a laceration on her face.

Police released a sketch of the alleged attacker who is described to be in his 40s, and about six feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).