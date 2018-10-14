Teen punched while exiting Brooklyn deli: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old woman was randomly punched while exiting a deli in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The victim was exiting a deli at 541 Myrtle Ave. at about 2:45 p.m. when an unidentified man approached her and punched her in the face, said police.

She fell to the ground and sustained bruising as the attacker continued walking on Myrtle Avenue, according to police.

The individual is described as a male in his 20s, about 5-feet 8-inches and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark gray pants and black sneakers.

