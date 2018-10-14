Police ID 41-year-old man killed in plane crash off Long Island coast

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — Authorities have identified a Connecticut man as being one of the people who was in a small plane that crashed into the ocean waters off of Long Island.

The New York State Police on Sunday said the man was Raj Persaud, 41, of Waterbury, Connecticut.

Persaud and two other people were in the small private plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-34, which had left from Connecticut on Saturday morning and was heading to South Carolina.

The plane crashed around 11 a.m. about a mile off of Quogue, New York, in the Hamptons.

Authorities were still looking for the two other people in the plane, and had not released their identities.

Only small pieces of the craft have been located.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

