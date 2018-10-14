Police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself in front of 2 young girls

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of two young girls in two separate incidents in Brooklyn.

His identity has not been released.

The first incident happened on Oct. 8 when the man was driving a gray Toyota minivan when he approached a 14-year-old girl who was walking with her friend in the vicinity of Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park in Bay Ridge

He asked the girl for directions then exposed himself to her, said police.

Three days later, the man approached an 11-year-old girl, asking for directions to McDonald’s, police said.

During their interaction, the man asked if she could come inside the car for better help with the directions, according to police. As she got closer, the victim observed the man was exposing himself.

Police had released a sketch of the alleged suspect, who was seen wearing an MTA uniform.

Police announced Sunday he was taken into custody.