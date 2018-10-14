NY, NJ residents possibly exposed to measles by infected traveler: Health officials

NEW JERSEY — Health officials are warning residents in New York and New Jersey of a possible exposure to measles after an infected traveler visited several venues.

The traveler returned from Israel and visited locations throughout New York and New Jersey between Oct. 4 and 11, potentially exposing others to the disease.

Anyone who visited the following locations in New York or New Jersey may have been exposed to measles:

Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, NY Oct. 4 between 8:00 am and 11:00 am

Mia’s Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, NY Oct. 4 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm

Lifetime Gym, 10 Van Riper Road, Montvale, New Jersey Oct. 5 between 8:30 am and 12:00 pm

Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, NY Oct. 5 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, NY Oct. 5 between 6:45 pm and 9:45 pm Oct. 6 between 9:00 am and 1:45 pm

Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, NY Oct. 7 between 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm

Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, NY Oct. 8 between 10:00 pm and 12:00 am

Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, Oct. 11 between 3:45 am and 4:15 pm



These times given reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area, as the virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.