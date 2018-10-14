News Closeup: Meet Marc Molinaro, Cuomo’s GOP gubernatorial challenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Andrew Cuomo's Republican challenger, Marc Molinaro, could be considered a long shot.

He is low on finances and lagging behind in the polls in a largely Democratic state during a highly divisive time in U.S. politics

Still, Molinaro is confident that he has a shot at becoming the first Republican to be elected governor of New York since George Pataki won a third term 16 years ago. He is campaigning on pledges that include lowering property taxes, halting MTA fare hikes while improving service, ending corruption in Albany, and doing away with parole for cop killers.

We hear from Molinaro on why he thinks he can beat the Democratic incumbent and how he plans to fulfill those campaign promises if elected.