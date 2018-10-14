Man strangled after shirt gets stuck in Bronx subway station escalator

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — A man choked to death after his shirt got stuck in an escalator at a Bronx subway station early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at the Intervale Avenue station of the 2 and 5 subway lines around 3:45 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said. Officers found Carlos Alvarez while responding to reports of an emotionally disturbed person.

The 48-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive on the top landing of the escalator when police arrived, officials said. Police cut his shirt so they could free him. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Surveillance video shows Alvarez attempting to free himself.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.