Knicks players help students create plans for their own successful business

The Knicks, Chase and BUILD, a non-profit that provides learning opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities, worked together for the first-time last season to create a program that engaged 250 students across seven New York City high schools through entrepreneurship and experiential learning.

Knicks players, alumni, front office members — including Steve Mills and Scott Perry — as well as dozens of executives from Madison Square Garden and Chase worked with students at a variety of learning sessions. They brainstormed, pitched ideas, visited small businesses and had budget-problem workshops. It culminated in May when groups of students presented their final business plans for how to create and grow a successful business.

Knicks forward Lance Thomas, Knicks alumni Charles Smith and Michael Ortiz, a VP from Chase and Bronx native hosted the launch event for this year at World Cultures High School in the Bronx.